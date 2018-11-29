If you’re interested in an evening out to get into the holiday spirit, mark your calendar for Saturday, Dec.1 for the annual “And On Earth, Peace” Christmas concert.

This is a chance to fill your Saturday night with holiday cheer from your Buccaneer vocal groups like the ETSU Chorale, BucsWorth, East Tennessee Belles Women’s Choir, Greyscale, ETSU Faculty Brass Quintet and ETSU percussionists at Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church. Outside of our Buccaneers, they will be accompanied by the Munsey Handbell Choir and guest organist Joshua Sumter.

“The ETSU Holiday Choral Concert has been performed at Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church for over 50 years,”said Dr. Alan Stevens, the Greyscale and BucsWorth conductor who is in charge of half of the choral program. “We try to include diverse genres, styles, texts and backgrounds throughout the concert. Our goal for this concert is to present a wide variety of musical styles in a format that makes people feel welcome. No ensemble will perform more than one song at a time, meaning the groups are constantly moving and the sound is rotating. We program music that appeals to all ages and interests.”

The program will be performed by 200 performers and will feature music ranging from the familiar English carols to musical pieces from Africa, France and other countries. This will also be one of the last performances at the Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church because the building of the Martin Fine Arts Center will be completed in 2020 and the annual holiday concert will be moved there once the building is complete.

The event will cost $10 for adults and only $5 for students. The first performance will be at 4 p.m., followed by a second performance at 7:30 p.m. Come out and support your Buccaneers, as this year’s show will mark the near end of a long and wonderful collaboration between ETSU and our community.