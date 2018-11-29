Men’s basketball took on the North Dakota State Bison over the weekend and came out on top in a strong performance 79-61. The Bucs have now won four-straight while holding an unbeaten record at home.

The Bucs came out strong in the first half, first going up 5-0. The Bison gained the lead at 10-9 before the Bucs regained the lead and held on to it until the end of the half at 39-27.

The Bison attempted a comeback at the start of the second half, but the Bucs held on to the lead by ten to 13 points until the end of the game.

The Bucs came away with more than the victory as they racked up big numbers in the game. Junior Isaiah Tisdale (Lexington, Kentucky) scored a game high with 18 points, while sophomore MIaden Armus (Belgrade, Serbia) had the most rebounds at 13. Armus tied with junior Jeromy Rodriguez (Santiago, Dominican Republic) with four assists.

The Bucs had .593 (32-54) in field goal percentage and a .500 free throw percentage.

D’Andre Bernard (Toronto, Canada) had a career high performance with eight consecutive points along with an assisted layup by Armus and back-to-back three-pointers and a dunk to help the Bucs in the first half.

“I like being a part of a school that no one wants to play,” says junior Tre Tiller (Chattanooga, Tennessee).

The Bucs look strong this year with a stacked team of mostly juniors.

ETSU followed up the North Dakota State win with a 69-64 victory at Georgia Southern Tuesday, Nov. 27.

The Bucs hope to continue their dominance as they take on SoCon opponent Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina, Saturday, Dec. 1, at 1 p.m.

The Bucs’ away record stands at 1-2 but have hopes to continue the winning streak. The season just started, but the Bucs are playing solid.