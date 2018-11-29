I can’t understand the campaign to “bring back Christmas” to the holiday season, because this statement implies it was taken away.

Let’s be abundantly clear: Nobody has outlawed Christianity, or Christmas, or from anyone wishing someone a “Merry Christmas.” The issue with this campaign is the notion that Christmas should be acknowledged as the only holiday celebrated in the winter season.

Since America’s beginnings, the First Amendment has promised religious freedom in the U.S., so I can’t understand why suddenly Christians are offended when society wants to include a message that acknowledges all holidays in the season, not just Christmas.

“Happy Holidays” means “Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah, Happy Kwanzaa, etc.” I don’t see why the public can’t simply acknowledge and respect other cultures and religions without the Christian party feeling attacked. Despite that fact that some Christians feel like a minority, Christianity is the primary religion practiced in the U.S.

Though churches preach the importance of Christmas alongside faith and biblical text, many non-Christian people celebrate Christmas. According to the Pew Research Center, 46 percent of surveyed adults don’t view Christmas as a religious holiday but rather it’s a cultural holiday. A majority of the American populace celebrates Christmas and the Christmas season with movies, carols, music, decorum, feasts, and gift exchanges without mention of the birth of Christ or the Biblical story.

I understand the Christian viewpoint: Christians just want everyone to know God’s love, but somehow spreading that love has been tainted by degrading other religious practices. I identify as Christian myself, but I’m not naive enough to believe Christmas is the only holiday, nor do I believe in a tyranny that should suppress any other religion unrelated to Christianity. First lesson I learned: Nobody wants to convert to a religion or church that disrespects other people.

It’s a matter of respect. If you know someone who celebrates Christmas, by all means, wish them a “Merry Christmas,” but if you’re not sure, you can: Just ask the person what holidays they celebrate, opt for “Happy Holidays” or simply don’t say anything at all. Not everyone’s Christian, and not everyone celebrates Christmas. Sometimes people celebrate Christmas along with other holidays. Keeping the holiday message generalized simply shows respect for all religions and all cultures.