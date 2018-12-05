With the semester coming to a close and with dead-week in full effect, comes the Sherrod Library’s annual dead-week events to help students handle stress. Among those are several holiday-themed events designed to help students battle stress as well as getting them to think about their families during the holiday season.

“It’s just something I thought would appeal to students,” said Jacqueline King, student engagement and events assistant. “Really it’s just a good excuse for me to have fun too. Everyone is getting into the holiday spirit, and something like this would appeal to them.”

Monday afternoon, Sherrod Library hosted a winter crafts event where students could stop by and make ornaments and other holiday-themed crafts. Tuesday afternoon, Bucky made an appearance in Borchuck Plaza dressed as Santa for the holiday, and on Wednesday the library hosted a holiday greeting card-making event as well.

“It’s just something I thought students would enjoy,” King said. “It’s not necessarily Christmas. I just try and get something that appeals and is easy to make.”

Students pose for a picture with Bucky outside Sherrod Library (Contributed/ETSU) ETSU Officer Mitchell poses with Bucky. (Contributed/ETSU)

Thursday, brings the last of the library’s dead-week events. The day will start of with the massage chairs coming back to ETSU from 10 a.m. to noon, followed by the student-favorite therapy dogs from Healing Paws from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“The dogs are always popular,” King said. “Really anything involving animals is a big draw for students.”

Thursday night there will be snacks in the library for students, with things such as fruit snacks, pretzels and granola bars being offered to students. This event is sponsored by Alpha Xi Delta and begins at 9 p.m.

The amount of students in the library at any given time swells greatly during early December as students are preparing for finals. With finals comes stress, and that is something the Sherrod Library hopes to help ease with these events.

“By breaking up their study sessions into smaller spots, [students] retain more information, and these events help them avoid burnout,” King said.

The annual pancake dinner will be Monday, Dec. 10, from 10 p.m. to midnight in the Culp Center Marketplace. This event is presented by Department of Housing and Residence Life, Dining Services, and the Residence Hall Association.