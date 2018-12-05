Proposed changes to the King Commons in downtown Johnson City in honor of the city's 150th anniversary. (Contributed / City of Johnson City)

Johnson City is about to hit a big milestone. The city is turning 150 years old in 2019, and the community will host a birthday kick-off in early January.

To celebrate, the Johnson City Sesquicentennial Committee is hosting an all-day celebration on Jan. 3 at Pavilion at Founder’s Park. The birthday kick-off is set to begin at 11 a.m.

“This event can mean a lot of different things to different people, depending on the individual,” said Rebecca Henderson, the Johnson City Sesquicentennial Committee chairwoman. “To me, I think the event is an opportunity to revisit and appreciate our history.”

There are multiple wonderful events planned for the evening, all dedicated to the celebration of the city. The Johnson City mayor will read a letter written by Charles Gordon years ago that was addressed to the future mayor. The reading will be followed by a video showing contents from the Johnson City time-capsule that was buried at Science Hill 50 years ago, a celebratory flag ceremony and the singing of the national anthem and more patriotic pieces. The program will conclude with a ceremony recognizing Henry Johnson, the founder of Johnson City, and his descendants.

For those commuting to celebrate Johnson City’s rich history, there are a few public parking arrangements for the event, such as the ETSU parking lot. There will also be parking adjacent to both the market pavilion downtown and the transit center. For those wanting to attend but are hindered by transportation, there will be a bus route running near the event. It’s recommended that attendees arrive about 30 minutes before the start. This is a great opportunity to have a fun day taking a trip through the city’s history, remember some good times that you’ve had in our great town and make some new memories.