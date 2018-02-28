You’re stressed out about midterms, and the only thing keeping you sane is that in a matter of days it will finally be spring break. As you smile with relief a new thought reaches your mind, what are you going to do over the break?

For some students, spring break means traveling and leaving the area. For others, it means the exact opposite. For those staying local this spring break, there are still plenty of fun things to do.

For those wanting to enjoy nature, there are many walking trails available in the area. The Tweetsie Trail is a great place to exercise, take a walk and even socialize.

In the neighboring city of Elizabethton, you can find Sycamore Shoals State Park. Here, there is a walking trail, a flower garden and even reenactments of historical battles. This upcoming weekend, the park will be hosting a variety of events. On Saturday, there will be fire-starting basics and a gardening series with Ben Hunter. Wrapping up the weekend on Sunday will be an afternoon of early 19th century dance from 1-4 p.m.

Next weekend, the park will be hosting a water media painting class and a Sabine Hill guided tour.

If you are wanting to stay closer to home, the ETSU campus will remain open during the break, and there are several events going on in Johnson City.

On Thursday, March 8 from 7-9 p.m. the Johnson City Brewing Company will be hosting International Women’s Day: We Can Brew It. According to the event’s Facebook page, if you donate a feminine hygiene product, you will receive $1 off your first beer. There will also be a raffle for a free beer for some ladies. Men are welcome to come out and celebrate as well.

For food lovers, there will be a food truck rally at Founders Park in the pavilion on March 10. The event will be taking place from 4-9 p.m. According to the event’s Facebook page, the event is for all ages and will be taking place regardless of the weather. The food trucks that will be in attendance are Mimi’s Cookies N Creamery, Foodie Fiction, Opies Pizza Wagon, Let’s Taco About It, Joe Bills BBQ, Spanqui’s, Mountain Belles and Mason Joe Coffee.

If you are staying local over spring break, there are plenty of fun things to keep you occupied. If none of these events sound appealing, sleeping is always great too. Have a great spring break.