Best known for his roles in the hit Nickelodeon shows “Drake and Josh” and “The Amanda Show,” Drake Bell made a stop in Johnson City on a brisk Monday night, guitar in hand. He came to play old and new songs from his discography.

Clothed in black skinny jeans, Gucci sneakers and a Calvin Klein tee with his hair combed back, his cheeky personality warmed the crowd that was ready to receive him. Bell treated the crowd to his most recent spicy single, “Fuego Lento,” with sultry lyrics and Spanish verses alongside others such as “Call Me When You’re Lonely” and his release of Lil Pump’s “Gucci Gang.” Amidst the repetition of the chorus, Bell whispered curse words with a smirk as if he doesn’t release explicit tunes. This garners adoration from the crowd.

Weaving in and out of his set with fixtures both old and new. Bell made sure to give the crowd what they wanted in acknowledging his beloved past as Drake Parker on “Drake and Josh.” Bell interacted with the crowd as they referenced well-known pieces of the show’s lore. It’s true, “Megan” and the infamous Peruvian Puff Pepper from South America were noted on stage by Bell.

His set was made up of mementos from his past, including bops like “Makes Me Happy,” “Bitchcraft,” “Up Periscope” and “I Know.” A variety of covers were threaded through the set. From rapper Drake’s record-breaking “Hotline Bling” to Johnny Cash’s signature “Folsom Prison Blues” and the Beatles’ “Blackbird.”

Bell had a special message to ETSU after the concert.

“You guys gotta check out my new single ‘Fuego Lento,’ and my new record ‘Smoke it Up’ is also available,” he said. “ETSU, you guys rock.”