As the fall of 2019 semester approaches, students will have one completed renovation to look forward to: a new and improved Marketplace in the D.P. Culp Center. Although the building is still being renovated, Sodexo has large plans in store for the Marketplace to accompany students’ interests.

“The expanded Marketplace will allow for more students to dine at once, because of the new expansion,” said Sam Mayhew, Assistant Vice President for University Center and ID Systems. “More students in the Marketplace allow for us to meet the wants and desires for students who want to see their meals prepped and cooked in front of them.”

Currently in the Marketplace are different stations in order to give students a variety of options for their dining. Options include: The Chef’s Table, which involves all food being prepared in front of the guests so that they are able to watch them make their food; Daily Dish, consisting of traditional comfort foods; Ignite, which involves grill favorites such as burgers and chicken; Fired Up, serving pizza and pasta; the Deli, which serves both hot and cold sandwiches and wraps; Simple Servings, which accommodates those students that have the top eight allergens; Basil for those who are vegan and vegetarian; and a fresh salad bar.

These many different stations offer a variety of choice for students here on campus. Not only are there food stations, but there is also a full-time dietician in the Marketplace in order to help both students and faculty navigate their food choices and any diet questions that they may have. All consultations are free.

“Many students want to see their food being prepared and cooked in front of them, so that they can see what is being made and who is making it,” Mayhew said.