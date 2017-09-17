Former ETSU men’s soccer player Charlie Machell has signed a professional soccer contract

with Danish side Thisted FC.

Machell spent one season with the Bucs after transferring from Wingate University in North

Carolina, where he gained All-American honors as well as SAC conference player of the year.

Hailing from Newcastle, England, caught the eye of many for his tenacious work rate, skill on

the ball and leadership qualities. We caught up with him on his new life in Europe.

Q: How did you come about to playing in Denmark?

Machell: I was contacted by an agent who was actually asking me to consider going to play in Sweden

just after the collegiate season had finished. At the time I still had one semester left of

school and wanted to get a degree in case playing professionally didn’t work out. I was

invited to a European combine by the agent which had scouts from 6 different teams

around Scandinavia including Thisted FC. After the combine the coach contacted me inviting

me into a trial at the club and after 2 weeks I had signed my contract.

Q: Was it an easy move for you?

Machell: To start with it wasn’t an easy move. I had four years of personal belongings from America

and suddenly changing at the last minute was quite difficult. However, it got easier as I got

to the club and got into a routine again. It’s always hard leaving things behind but having

left home at 18 to come to America it was a little easier for me.

Q: What is the standard of soccer like?

Machell: The standard is definitely the best I have ever played at. The pace of the game over here is

so fast and the fitness elements are very tough to get used to. Every player is very clever on

the ball so you have to think two steps ahead. Some of the teams in the league have been in

Europe’s best competitions and have players who play for their country with a lot of

experience.

Q: Did playing in U.S. help you into professional soccer?

Machell: I think that playing in the U.S. definitely matured me as a player. It gave me an opportunity

to play four important years at a good standard. A lot of people drop out of the game at 18

if they haven’t signed for a team, but playing in the U.S. is the best option at that point in

my opinion. It’s a bit surreal thinking that I got into the professional game by going to the

U.S. and coming back to Europe. Soccer works in weird ways and everyone has different

paths.

Q: What is the lifestyle like for a professional soccer player?

Machell: The lifestyle has taken a little bit of time getting used to, and to be honest I’m still not

completely used to it! You have to look after your body at all times, making sure you are in

the best condition possible going into training every day. You don’t get much of a break so it

means getting the right amount of sleep and eating and drinking the correct things. You are

definitely limited to what you can do, but that’s part of having the best job in the world.

Waking up and being able to go to the gym and then training is an amazing feeling. There is

also a lot of time in the day that you have free, so I’m going to try and get a little bit better

at golf.

Q: How is it different from a collegiate career?

Machell: In college you always have to balance your time between classes, social life and training,

whereas in the professional game you only have one main priority which is constantly trying

to be the best on the field. There is a lot more pressure on you to perform here as you are

fighting for your job or your managers job.

In college if you have a bad season but are a good player you will be given the benefit of the

doubt, but in the professional game if you have a bad season you can be out of the game as

quickly as you got into it. Being able to perform and succeed every year is essential to a

successful career.

Q: Do you miss ETSU?

Machell: I definitely miss ETSU and all the people there. Out of my four collegiate years, my one year

at ETSU was the best and I met some amazing people. The soccer program at ETSU is one

that really helps players and welcomes people; from the coaches all the way down to the

players. I was very lucky to be surrounded by the people I met and wouldn’t change it for

the world.

Q: TWhat advice would you have for other players hoping to achieve a pro career?

Machell: I think having the mentality to be the best in training and games no matter who you are or

who you’re playing against. I also think doing extra than what you have been asked is key.

Listening to advice from people who have played the game at that level is also important.

Never stop believing that you can get to the level you want to get to.

Everyone’s path into the game is different. You may be let down and disappointed, or think

you deserved more. However, once you get the opportunity you have been waiting for, then

it’s up to you.

This article was contributed by ETSU journalism major Jonny Sutherland, who also plays goalkeeper for the ETSU men’s soccer team.