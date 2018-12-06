Women’s basketball has had a rough start this season. However, there is still more to play and more to accomplish.

Overall the Bucs are stacked with one graduate player, two seniors, four juniors, two sophomores and four freshmen. Their record stands at 1-10.

The seniors include Raven Dean (Charlotte, North Carolina) and Britney Snowden (Pensacola, Florida) who lead the team with experience, alongside graduate student Lexy Spears (Jacksonville, Florida).

The team this year has lots of potential as the Bucs come scoring over 66 points per game, but have a 21.9 turnover percentage. The Bucs also have support from the fans as home games have had over 1,500 in attendance.

The Bucs are strong when it comes to scoring points in games. This season thus far, the Bucs are averaging big numbers in each quarter with the most being in the first and third quarters. The Bucs have scored 181 points in first quarter play and 191 points in third overall.

The Bucs have also been tested a great deal this season by playing tough competition. The Bucs opened up the season with three straight games over three days against South Carolina, Western Kentucky and Rutgers. The fourth away game was against South Alabama.

The Bucs won their first home game of the season against Appalachian State, with a score of 95-64.

Despite the losses, the Bucs are still confident about the rest of the season.

“I am pleased with the overall effort they are putting in,” said head coach Brittney Ezell.

Not only do the Bucs face a challenge each week, but they also improve in their game plan.

These games against these tough teams will only improve the Bucs performance as they get ready to compete in SoCon play. The Bucs have five games left with two at home and three away before they travel to Chattanooga to take on the SoCon opponent, the Mocs.

Coach Ezell is optimistic that there is still time to turn things around. With each week that passes, the Bucs are getting stronger and tougher.

The Bucs’ next game will be this Sunday, Dec. 9, as they travel to Asheville, North Carolina, to take on the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs.