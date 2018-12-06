As the Johnson City Christmas parade commenced this past Saturday, an ETSU student participated in the event, with a crown.

Peyton Kirby Wilson, a soon-to-be ETSU graduate, was crowned Miss Johnson City on Oct. 13.

According to Wilson, this is not her first time in the parade setting, as she has actually participated in the Johnson City and Elizabethton, her hometown, parades for the last five years.

“This is the first year I didn’t do Elizabethton,” she said. “The Elizabethton parade is in downtown, so it’s smaller, but you see more people you know. I’ve represented my hometown for the past two years, so it is different representing my college town.”

Wilson, who is an English major, will be graduating at the end of the fall 2018 semester. For Wilson, such a milestone has created mixed emotions.

“I’m sad,” she said. “I love school more than anything, so not being enrolled is causing a lot of uncertainty and a rush feeling as far as what I’m going to do, whether I’m going to move, etc. It’s bittersweet.”

The soon-to be-graduate plans to pursue a career in becoming a curator at a children’s museum.

Wilson is also no stranger to pageants, as she has been Miss McMinnville, Miss Watauga Valley and Miss Carter County before she was crowned Miss Johnson City 2019.

Wilson has competed in Miss Tennessee three times, and this coming year will be her fourth.

“It’s always surreal when you first win your title,” said Wilson. “I’m going to be picking out what I’m wearing for evening gown this weekend, so it’s going to hit me in the face soon.”

Wilson’s platform is called “Peyton’s Purpose” through which she wants to continue spreading awareness about Tourette, an autoimmune disorder she was diagnosed with when she was younger.

“I’m excited to be representing the community where I attend school as well as spend most of my time with work,” said Wilson. “June will be here before you know it.”